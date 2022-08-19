Advertisement
Prince Harry is "holding on to a life that no longer wants him."

Prince Harry was forced to criticize Royal Family in public

Prince Harry is “holding on to a life that no longer wants him.”

Prince Harry was forced to criticize Royal Family in public

  • Royal specialists says that Prince Harry is only doing himself harm by clinging to a life for those who “obviously don’t want him anymore.”
  • “This caution was given to the Duke of Sussex by author Angela Epstein in a recent article for website.

Royal specialists caution that by clinging to a life and those who “obviously don’t want him anymore,” Prince Harry is only doing himself harm.

According to experts, Prince Harry is “falling down the rabbit hole” and “only harming himself” by “hanging onto a life and people that don’t want him.”

This caution was given to the Duke of Sussex by author Angela Epstein in a recent article for website.

Let this be Harry’s final statement, she wrote. It was time to put his pen down. Or, to quote my late mother, “see all and say nothing,” when asked what made her a terrific mother-in-law to my husband and my brother’s wife.

Because, to use the line from the Hollywood film Ghost, “hanging on to a life that doesn’t want him anymore,” Harry will release himself from the burden of complaining and providing an explanation if he doesn’t do either.

Even in light of this, a flurry of books is expected to be published in the next months that are predicted to shed new light on the lives and behaviors of the Royal family.

