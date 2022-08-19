Prince Harry is “leading the royal rebellion” against firm’s principles

Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values

This claim was made by royal analyst and historian Gareth Russell during an interview with the To Di For Daily program.

Prince Harry is facing criticism for his efforts to organize a royal rebellion against the Royal Family.

According to what he said in the podcast, “Harry is leading a type of rebellion against the principles of the Queen Mother that still reside at the heart of the Royal Family.”

The Queen Mother who coined that famous quote, “Never complain, never explain. She stayed away from interviews. She hated conducting interviews so much.

This makes it clear that “it is just not something that would have sat with her.” But “it doesn’t mean she was right and Harry was wrong, or the other way around.”

I don’t generally conjecture, but given Elizabeth’s opinions on such matters, there is no doubt that she would not have believed that to be the correct course of action.

