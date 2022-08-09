Prince Harry is preparing to write a memoir that will be a shock drop

Prince Charles accelerates his training for royal duties
Prince Charles appears to be "accelerating" his training for royal duties. His...
The publication company for the book of Prince Harry is preparing a shocking release date for the book.
The controversial memoir will be published as part of a “shrewd pre-publication approach,” which is alleged to be an attack on the British royal family.
Celia Walden, a royal specialist, believes that developing a clever pre-publication campaign plan is essential when spending $20 million on a book about
“You don’t spend $20 million on a book about ‘one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time’ (Penguin’s words) without putting together a shrewd pre-publication campaign strategy
“And, although the publication of By Royal Disappointment (one of my working titles) was allegedly delayed, according to publishing insiders ‘the manuscript has [now] been finished and gone through all of the legal processes’.”
The Telegraph’s Ms. Walden continues by saying:
“Which means Penguin is going for a ‘shock drop’ game plan that, like a firework finale against a clear night sky, will involve a tantalising radio silence…
“Followed by a bombardment of Hazza revelations so breathtaking that consumers will be dazzled into spending £16.99 on Yet Another Royal Opus (how’s that for a title?).”
