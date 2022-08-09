Prince Harry is preparing to write a memoir that will be a shock drop

Controversial memoir will be published as part of a “shrewd pre-publication approach.

Alleged to be an attack on the British royal family.

The publication company for the book of Prince Harry is preparing a shocking release date for the book.

The controversial memoir will be published as part of a “shrewd pre-publication approach,” which is alleged to be an attack on the British royal family.

Celia Walden, a royal specialist, believes that developing a clever pre-publication campaign plan is essential when spending $20 million on a book about

“You don’t spend $20 million on a book about ‘one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time’ (Penguin’s words) without putting together a shrewd pre-publication campaign strategy

“And, although the publication of By Royal Disappointment (one of my working titles) was allegedly delayed, according to publishing insiders ‘the manuscript has [now] been finished and gone through all of the legal processes’.”

The Telegraph’s Ms. Walden continues by saying:

“Which means Penguin is going for a ‘shock drop’ game plan that, like a firework finale against a clear night sky, will involve a tantalising radio silence…

“Followed by a bombardment of Hazza revelations so breathtaking that consumers will be dazzled into spending £16.99 on Yet Another Royal Opus (how’s that for a title?).”

