Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince Harry is saving millions of lives
  • Praise for Prince Harry is pouring in after it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex provided ‘lifesaving’ treatment for three million men.
  • The MenStar Coalition was founded in 2018 with the help of the British royal and Elton John.
  • The organization recently disclosed that it had “tripled” its goal.
Praise for Prince Harry is pouring in after it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex provided ‘lifesaving’ treatment for three million men.

The MenStar Coalition, which seeks to eliminate the AIDS epidemic by 2030, was founded in 2018 with the help of the British royal and Elton John.

The organization recently disclosed that it had “tripled” its goal, which was to “engage males in new and inventive ways to disrupt the cycle of HIV transmission.”

A representative for the organization tweeted, “Four years after Prince Harry and Elton John established Men Star at #AIDS2018, we’re happy to report that the coalition of partners have tripled our initial objective and made it possible for three million men to begin life-saving HIV treatment.

95% of these males are currently virally suppressed, which means they can’t spread the infection!

Men Star has provided us with significant insight into the obstacles men face receiving HIV treatment, and it will help guide future efforts to target the most vulnerable populations.

One royal fan responded to the happy statement by writing, “This is the power of H&M.”

Another supporter said, “Prince Harry is associated with all things good and wonderful.”

