Prince Harry labeled as ‘People’s Prince’ ahead of UK visit

Following his flawless demonstration of emotion during his unexpected journey to Rwanda, Prince Harry has just earned the moniker “People’s Prince.”

Prior to his much anticipated visit to the UK, the Duke of Sussex paid his tribute to the victims of the 1994 mass genocide on Saturday at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The pictures were tweeted by the memorial site’s official account. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, paid his homage to the Tutsi Genocide victims at the Kigali Genocide Memorial when he was in Rwanda, according to the caption.

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan Markle, also shared Harry’s heartfelt remarks that he left in the site’s visitor book.

“I am profoundly moved by what I have witnessed. What an incredible show of unity and resilience we now see,” he said.

Advertisement

“Thank you for showing us all the way to healing and forgiveness. You are setting an example across the world,” he added.

Reacting to the duke’s surprise visit, netizens showered praises on the royal.

“You are setting an example across the world,” one fan wrote read while another said: “Kudos to the Good King Harry, what a kindhearted Prince. The Prince without borders.”

“What a wonderful man you have turned out to be Harry,” added a third fan.

A fourth fan expressed: “Prince Harry is the People’s Prince. Great job.”