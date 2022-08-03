Prince Harry may ‘wind down’ his memoir after’ spiking his guns

Prince Harry’s autobiography is set to be released later this year.

Royal experts believe he may have toned down what he says in the book.

The 37-year-old has yet to reveal much about the contents of his memoir, but it is expected to contain several bombshells.

Prince Harry appears to have “spiked his guns” and may “wind down” what he says in his forthcoming memoir.

The autobiography is set to be released later this year, with Harry promising a “truthful and wholly accurate” account of his life.

When the book was announced, it reportedly sent a “tsunami of fear” through royal circles, and while the content of the book is unknown, many have speculated that he may once again criticise his royal relatives.

Some royal experts believe Harry’s recent meetings with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year may have convinced him to “tone down” what is in the book.

Richard Kay, a royal expert, stated on the latest episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: “There is still the possibility that the Royal Family’s entreaties have not gone unnoticed, and that Harry is reconsidering when he will publish this book…

“We believe the book was finished around January, at least Harry’s part of it – the interviews. That was when Harry was still enraged with Britain, the Royal Family, and his siblings and family.

“Since then, there has been a measure of a rapprochement. We saw it at the Jubilee, there was a bit of an attempt by Harry to sort of wind it down a bit. Will he want to readjust what he’s written? All these things must be going through his mind.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry, 37, has yet to reveal much about the contents of his memoir, but if their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey is any indication, the memoir is likely to contain several bombshells.

