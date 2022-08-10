Prince Harry & Meghan Markle warned about mountain lion that was prowling around their £12mn mansion

California home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was attacked by a mountain lion.

The couple’s security camera captured the animal in the middle of the night.

Locals have been urged to secure their chicken coops and other animals around their homes because of the predators.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned people about a mountain lion that was prowling around their £12 million mansion.

The lion was caught on camera in the middle of the night near one of their neighbours’ driveways. It then ran off into the bushes.

According to the publication, mountain lions tend to hang out in residential areas when they are hungry. Because of this, Sharon Byrne, Executive Director of the Montecito Association, said, “The fact we have security footage shows though that residents are taking this seriously as it was shot by a camera which is what we’ve been urging residents to install.”

“We want all locals to secure their homes and secure their chicken coops and whatever other animals they may have.”

“Chickens can be a fast, easy source of food for hunting animals so they have to be safe and secure.”

“We also urge residents to secure their garbage so animals can go rummaging around for scraps, to have night lighting, alarms, cameras and so on.”

A local told media, “There are all kinds of animals in the neighbourhood – coyotes, bears and deer – but it’s rare to see a mountain lion.”

“We’re in a drought so the animals are thirsty but also there have been fires and a mudslide in recent years which seems to have brought down the bigger animals.”