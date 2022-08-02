Advertisement
Prince Harry memoir not ‘feel good daisies’ for royals amid Netflix pressure

  • The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is scheduled to be released later this year.
  • Prince Harry’s “heartfelt” memoir is expected to enrage the royal family.
  • The book might potentially lead to a “intense battle” between Harry and Prince William, Harry’s older brother.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix plans might have been delayed, but the couple has another weapon in their arsenal for the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, which is scheduled to be released later this year, is expected to come as a bombshell to his British relatives.

Commentator Guy Martin told Forbes: “On the surface, at least, there is no content from Archewell’s for-profit content arms that is making money.

“Facing intense problems of its own, Netflix, having bit deep into the Windsors of Montecito enterprise with a reported $100million, just cancelled Ms Markle’s one show Pearl, an animated film that had been nearing production.”

Harry’s “heartfelt” memoir, on the other hand, is expected to enrage the royal family. The book might potentially lead to a “intense battle” between Harry and Prince William, Harry’s older brother.

The royal family is not anticipating “Harry’s brand-new book summarising his young life to date will also be a bouquet of feel-good daisies extended to his family,” Mr. Martin continued.

