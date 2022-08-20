Prince Harry new memoir intended to “rewrite” previous mistakes

Prince Harry new memoir intended to “rewrite” previous mistakes

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry new memoir intended to “rewrite” previous mistakes

Prince Harry new memoir intended to “rewrite” previous mistakes

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry is hoping that his impending biography will serve as his “salvation” and enable him to “address the unseen.
  • Stewart Pearce, a former coach for Princess Diana, made this startling claim.

According to royal experts, Prince Harry is hoping that his impending biography will serve as his “salvation” and enable him to “address the unseen.”

Advertisement

Stewart Pearce, a former private voice and presence coach for Princess Diana, made this startling claim.

He said, “The reason Harry is bringing forth a memoir is to clarify a lot of false myths about the nature of his life over the previous 25 years after Diana’s death,” in response to Prince Harry’s desperate desire to talk of the “unseen.”

He said, “Prince Harry is filled with the conviction of honesty and with leverage of transparency,” in the course of his interview with media.

As a freedom warrior and liberationist, “he felt very much like a victim as he tried to navigate his way ahead, especially in connection to Meghan Markle.”

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story