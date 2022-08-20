Prince Harry new memoir intended to “rewrite” previous mistakes

Prince Harry is hoping that his impending biography will serve as his “salvation” and enable him to “address the unseen.

Stewart Pearce, a former coach for Princess Diana, made this startling claim.

Stewart Pearce, a former private voice and presence coach for Princess Diana, made this startling claim.

He said, “The reason Harry is bringing forth a memoir is to clarify a lot of false myths about the nature of his life over the previous 25 years after Diana’s death,” in response to Prince Harry’s desperate desire to talk of the “unseen.”

He said, “Prince Harry is filled with the conviction of honesty and with leverage of transparency,” in the course of his interview with media.

As a freedom warrior and liberationist, “he felt very much like a victim as he tried to navigate his way ahead, especially in connection to Meghan Markle.”

