Edition: English
Prince Harry not able to attract enough audience at UN

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry

Last month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited the United Nations headquarters, where he was a featured speaker on Nelson Mandela Day; however, the auditorium was empty.

Late last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to New York for an occasion where Prince Harry would deliver a speech, but the event failed to attract an audience.

Neil Sean, a royal expert, stated on his YouTube channel, “It must have been very difficult for Harry. It kind of looked like a British pantomime that hadn’t sold out. All those empty seats are never a good look.”

He then claimed: “Meghan wants answers, naturally because they made that big effort to come all the way from California to spend time in New York and when they arrived, there wasn’t the welcome they both anticipated.”

“You can understand they schlepped all those miles to do that,” Sean concluded.

Regarding Prince Harry’s speech, he took sure to highlight significant topics such as climate change and the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

