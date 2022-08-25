Prince Harry not bringing kids to the UK

Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK.

Rumors indicate that they won’t be taking their two children.

Their impending trip to the UK will exclusively act as a “business trip.”

Next month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK, but rumors indicate that they won’t be taking their two children, Archie and Lilibet, along.

According to a royal expert cited by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s impending trip to the UK will exclusively act as a “business trip” for them, making it impossible for them to bring their kids along.

The children won’t be travelling with Harry and Meghan to the United Kingdom, according to a highly reliable source, and at this point we have to assume that this is a working trip, according to royal analyst Neil Sean, who commented on the visit on his YouTube channel.

Sean went on to say, “It’s not a trip for, you know, just meeting family, collecting, hooking up, and all that sort of stuff.”

“Obviously, they are going to miss them, it’s such a short visit,” he continued. They might not stay in the nation for very long, in my opinion.

On September 5, Prince Harry and Meghan are due to depart the US for the UK. While there, they’ll take part in a number of charitable activities.

