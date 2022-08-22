Prince Harry not ready to heal wounds of the royal family

Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their positions as senior royals in January 2020.

They are planned to visit the United Kingdom the following month.

Harry and his family won’t be travelling to the UK to ‘heal wounds.’

According to American royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, before their trip, Harry and his family won’t be travelling to the UK to ‘heal wounds’ since he regrets his unexpected decision to leave the royal family with Meghan.

Despite any misgivings, Schofield said the duke of Sussex’s trip to his birthplace will be more about “generating content” than “healing any old wounds.”

Express.co.uk quoted ToDiForDaily.com creator Schofield as saying, “I believe Prince Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, the Sussexes have obligations related to content development, and I assume that this journey has more to do with content creation than it does with tending to any open wounds.

The One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5 is one of the charitable events that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend.

