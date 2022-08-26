Advertisement
Prince Harry pays tribute to late polo player Chevy Beh

  • Prince Harry paid tribute to fellow polo player Chevy Beh.
  • Chevy Beh died last week.
  • The 37-year-old was due to take part in a charity game for the Royal Salute team.
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry paid a moving tribute to fellow polo player Chevy Beh, who tragically passed away last week at the age of 37.

According to sources, Chevy was supposed to participate in the charity game for the Royal Salute team.

Chevy, who had competed against Prince William and Harry while captaining the England Under-21 team, was remembered during a moment of silence that Harry participated in.

On Thursday, Prince Harry was back in action, taking part in a charity polo tournament in Carbondale, Colorado.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, rode on a polo field against the dramatic backdrop of the Rockies while sporting the light blue and white team colors.

In recognition of the playing of the American national anthem before the event began, Archie and Lilibet’s father also removed his hat.

