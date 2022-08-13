Prince Harry plans on visiting UK again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’ for memoir release
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly require the release of their forthcoming...
A “new role with or without” Meghan Markle is apparently one of Prince Harry’s intentions for a trip back to the UK.
This revelation was made by Ken Wharfe, a former security for the Palace, in an upcoming episode of The Mirror’s podcast Pod Save the Queen.
According to him, “Personally, I do, and I really rely it on gut reaction. I simply cannot imagine them residing in California indefinitely.
“It’s obvious to me that Harry is not really a fish out of water. I mean, he is getting involved in philanthropic work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies, but we’re not exactly sure where they’ll end up,” said the author.
But I just wonder how he manages his military charity on the other side of the Atlantic, given his engagement with them.
But I just have this feeling that he might very well return in a new job, with or without Meghan – I honestly don’t know, Mr. Wharfe continued.
But to answer your question, I do believe he will return in some capacity as part of his father’s strategy to eliminate the monarchy since that is likely to happen within the next ten years.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.