Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince Harry plans on visiting UK again

  • Prince Harry’s intends to take a trip back to the UK.
  • He plans on visiting with or without Meghan.
  • This revelation was made by Ken Wharfe.
A “new role with or without” Meghan Markle is apparently one of Prince Harry’s intentions for a trip back to the UK.

This revelation was made by Ken Wharfe, a former security for the Palace, in an upcoming episode of The Mirror’s podcast Pod Save the Queen.

According to him, “Personally, I do, and I really rely it on gut reaction. I simply cannot imagine them residing in California indefinitely.

“It’s obvious to me that Harry is not really a fish out of water. I mean, he is getting involved in philanthropic work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies, but we’re not exactly sure where they’ll end up,” said the author.

But I just wonder how he manages his military charity on the other side of the Atlantic, given his engagement with them.

But I just have this feeling that he might very well return in a new job, with or without Meghan – I honestly don’t know, Mr. Wharfe continued.

But to answer your question, I do believe he will return in some capacity as part of his father’s strategy to eliminate the monarchy since that is likely to happen within the next ten years.

