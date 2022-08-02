Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry is reportedly prepared to give up his British nationality for the political ambitions of Meghan Markle.
  • The Duke wants to spend the rest of his life in the United States, and Meghan wants him to make a commitment right away.
  • Prince Harry will continue to be a citizen of the United Kingdom.
Advertisement

Prince Harry, who is totally smitten with his wife Meghan Markle, is reportedly planning to even give up his British nationality for the political ambitions of the Duchess of Sussex.

The father of Archie and Lilibet is prepared to renounce his British citizenship, according to The Cheat Sheet, which cited an insider.

Also Read

Even though Harry is aware that doing so will make a tremendous fuss and probably mark the end of his connection with British royals, he still intends to do it.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan went to California, where they now reside in a lavish property in Santa Barbara. Harry has not yet sought for US citizenship; he will continue to be a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Also Read

Harry ‘refused’ Prince Charles access to his memoir
Harry ‘refused’ Prince Charles access to his memoir

The meeting between Prince Charles and Prince Harry in Windsor increased the...

Advertisement

According to the story, Harry wants to offer Meghan whatever she requests.

The Duke wants to spend the rest of his life in the United States, and Meghan wants him to make a commitment to it right away.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story