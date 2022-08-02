Prince Harry is reportedly prepared to give up his British nationality for the political ambitions of Meghan Markle.

The Duke wants to spend the rest of his life in the United States, and Meghan wants him to make a commitment right away.

Prince Harry will continue to be a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry, who is totally smitten with his wife Meghan Markle, is reportedly planning to even give up his British nationality for the political ambitions of the Duchess of Sussex.

The father of Archie and Lilibet is prepared to renounce his British citizenship, according to The Cheat Sheet, which cited an insider.

Even though Harry is aware that doing so will make a tremendous fuss and probably mark the end of his connection with British royals, he still intends to do it.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan went to California, where they now reside in a lavish property in Santa Barbara. Harry has not yet sought for US citizenship; he will continue to be a citizen of the United Kingdom.

According to the story, Harry wants to offer Meghan whatever she requests.

The Duke wants to spend the rest of his life in the United States, and Meghan wants him to make a commitment to it right away.