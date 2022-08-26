Prince Harry praised for his ‘great’ cause

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attended the Sentebal ISPS Hand Polo Cup.

Nacho described Harry as “competitive, devoted, and caring.”

The athlete said he’s happy to be able to assist his friend for a cause.

Advertisement

Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry, seemed thrilled to stand with the Duke for a “great” cause.

On Thursday, the pair took part in the Sentebal ISPS Hand Polo Cup, which is hosted in Colorado.

The Argentine polo player revealed to media! the outstanding attributes of Harry as a teammate.

“He is competitive, devoted, and caring. Over the years, our relationship has changed, and he no longer seems to attempt to impress me,” he stated.

It makes me so glad to see them happy and with two beautiful children since I have known him for such a long time and he has always wanted someone to love, marry, and have a family with.

Additionally, Nacho praised the foundation for its “vital” job.

Advertisement

I’ve been to Lesotho numerous times, and I’ve seen the effect it has on these kids and how it improves their lives. Seeing that and being able to assist one of my close friends for a cause important to his heart is fantastic, he added.

The athlete, however, seemed content to have his life partner there with him.

Having Delfina here is a fantastic support, they are my biggest admirers, and I feel fortunate that they accompany me to most locations and 95% of the time, “he concluded.

Also Read Meghan Markle & Prince Harry shares unique bond, mutual friend Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share a unique bond. Harry is incredibly...