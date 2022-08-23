Prince Harry praises Rwanda’s ‘incredible show of unity’

Prince Harry praises Rwanda’s ‘incredible show of unity’

Last week, Prince Harry took a plane to Rwanda to visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

As he paid tribute to the victims of the terrible massacre in 1994, the Duke of Sussex praised the Rwandan people for their “amazing demonstration of solidarity and perseverance.”

Only a few weeks had passed since his father Prince Charles and wife Camilla had visited the location.

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan Markle, also shared Harry’s heartfelt remarks that he left in the site’s visitor book.

“I am profoundly moved by what I have witnessed. What an incredible show of unity and resilience we now see,” he said.

“Thank you for showing us all the way to healing and forgiveness. You are setting an example across the world,” he added.

