Prince Harry & Prince William fight over “unfriendly” attitude of Royal Family towards Meghan Markle

Harry blew up at his older brother before Harry and Meghan’s trip abroad in 2018.

Biographer Tom Bower said that the Duke of Sussex thought that other members of the Royal Family didn’t show his wife “sufficient support, respect and friendship”.

William’s response to his younger brother, the biographer said, was “not sympathetic”.

Advertisement

Tom Bower, a biographer, said that Prince Harry blew up at his older brother before Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip abroad in 2018. Mr. Bower said that the Duke of Sussex thought that other members of the Royal Family didn’t show his wife “sufficient support, respect and friendship”

The author of the book said that Harry told the Duke of Cambridge that Kate should be “friendlier” to Meghan.

Mr. Bower said that the late Princess Diana’s husband, the Duke of Sussex, thought that his wife should be “just as appreciated” as Princess Diana.

But William’s response to his younger brother, the biographer said, was “not sympathetic”

Mr. Bower said in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors: “At the end of September, while the Sussexes’ office was finalising preparations for their first official visit – a 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand – Harry suggested to William that Kate should be friendlier to his wife.

“Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her sufficient support, respect and friendship.

Advertisement

“Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother.

“William’s reply was not sympathetic.

“Beyond the palaces, few were aware of the split between the brothers.”

It comes at a time when once-close friends William and Harry, who lives in the US, have been at odds for a long time.

During his and Meghan’s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the Duke of Sussex talked about problems.

He said to the host of an American talk show: “The relationship is space, at the moment. Time heals all things, hopefully.”

Advertisement

During the sit-down interview, the Duchess of Sussex said that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry before her royal wedding, even though it had been said before that it was the other way around.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan stopped working as royals in March 2020 and moved to California.

The couple just went back to the UK for the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee.

During their trip to Britain, they did not spend any time with the Cambridges, according to reports.

During the bank holiday weekend, both couples went to St. Paul’s Cathedral for a Thanksgiving service.

But they sat on opposite sides of the cathedral and didn’t seem to talk to each other.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s latest media storm is just “tip of the iceberg” concerning their roles in Royal Family Royal biographer Tom Bower's book, "Revenge", came out last month. A source...