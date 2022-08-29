Prince Harry refuses ‘final jump’ before going ‘nuclear’

Prince Harry is allegedly considering deleting certain ‘nuclear proportions’ anecdotes from his planned tell-all biography.

“Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not,” an insider recently told sources.

In response to the claims, royal analyst Daniela Elser wrote for the report that the Duke is hesitant to take the ultimate leap.

“The problem is, if this is the case, Harry could end up stuck between a rock and a very hard cheque with seven zeros at the end,” she penned.

“On one hand, offering up a series of juicy revelations and inside information about the House of Windsor is guaranteed to see this title rocket up the New York Times bestseller list and bring big smiles to the faces of the head honchos at Penguin Random House,” she continued.

The expert further explained, “For the publishing giant to even hope to remotely earn back the Duke’s stonkingly large advance, they are going to need tens of millions of people to rush out and eagerly snap up the autobiography for which audiences need something really sensational.”

“On the other hand, it would be entirely understandable if the 37-year-old might be having some misgivings about truly pantsing his family given that such a move could end up being the final nail in the coffin of Harry’s relationship with the royal family.”

“It’s hard to see how Harry publishing a book that is in fact a real tell-all would do anything but dash what little Palace goodwill is left towards the errant Sussexes,” she added.