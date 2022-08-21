When will Prince William become the King of Britain?

Prince Harry had planned a visit to the UK to work with charities.

But it does not appear to ease problems with his royal family.

The Duke’s memories of his Parents wedding are expected in Harry’s biography.

Prince Harry’s planned visit to the UK to work with charities next month does not appear to ease problem with his royal family.

Prior to the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell explain memoir, which is anticipated to happen later this year, a royal analyst has said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice could add to the already existing tension between the two royal brothers.

As the 96-year-old Queen’s health deteriorates, Dan Wootton reported in the newspaper that “the anger, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy over Prince Harry’s decision to press forward with the publication of his impending book is only increasing.”

The “intimate and passionate” £14.7 million Penguin Random House book is thought to have been the “final straw” that broke Harry and Prince William’s relationship.

The Duke’s memories of his mother Princess Diana and the collapse of his parents’ marriage are expected to be prominent in Harry’s biography, which is eagerly awaited. Many critics speculate about how Prince Charles, Prince William, and stepmother Camilla will be portrayed in the film.

