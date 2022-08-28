Advertisement
  • Warning issued by royal analyst Jonathan Sacerdoti.
  • Concerns are raised about “old wounds” that are causing “more controversy” and are “more incendiary” than before.
  • Focusing on Diana will bring even more publicity and attention to the book and to the Prince himself.
Prince Harry has been sent a stark warning about the ‘inevitable’ risks associated with his impending biography.

This warning was issued by royal analyst Jonathan Sacerdoti, according to sources.

He started by addressing concerns about “old wounds” that are causing “more controversy” and are “more incendiary” than before.

He was also said to have said, “Harry and Megan already made explosive allegations of racism against the Royal Family, and any allegations made after revisiting the death of Diana could prove to be even more incendiary.”

“Focusing on Diana will of course bring even more publicity and attention to the book and to the Prince himself, which itself might have a negative psychological effect.”

“He and Meghan had complained about the press attention they received previously, and that may increase.”

