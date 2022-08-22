Prince Harry told his ‘copying Queen’ was a ‘huge error’

Gyles Brandreth of This Morning discussed Prince Harry’s upcoming book.

Prince Harry bombshell tell-all book, which may target senior royal family members and the Queen, has sent tongues buzzing.

However, a pundit believes that the Duke of Sussex would be making a huge mistake if he chose to attack the queen in his book.

Gyles Brandreth of This Morning discussed, “He’s not going to do knocking copy about the Queen because he adores his grandmother and that would be a big mistake.”

Ruth Langsfor, questioned the expert on whether Harry’s biography may include more criticism of The Firm.

“Not necessarily,” he said, adding, “I think it could be a great anti-climax.”

The announcer stated that Harry was thought to get “great deal of money” so might expect there would therefore be revelations.”

"But it could be that it's just a book telling his story and that there won't be," he added. "There will be an element of that and saying, 'Is this handed down from one generation to the next?'" Gyles said while referring to Prince Charles' book. "There will be plenty for us to chew over," he stated.

