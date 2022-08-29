Prince Harry told ‘incendiary’ memoir may ignite ‘forest fires’

Royal specialists are concerned that the “rehashing” of old wounds in Prince Harry’s “incendiary” memoir.

Royal specialists are concerned that the “rehashing” of Prince Harry old wounds in an “incendiary” memoir could set fire to the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

According to the media source, royal analyst Jonathan Sacerdoti is the one who reportedly made this assertion.

He began by addressing concerns regarding “old wounds,” which he said spark “more controversy” and prove to be “more incendiary” than they were in the past.

He was also quoted saying, “Harry and Megan already made explosive allegations of racism against the Royal Family, and any allegations made after revisiting the death of Diana could prove to be even more incendiary.”

“Focusing on Diana will of course bring even more exposure and attention to the book and to the Prince himself, which in and of itself can have a bad influence on the Prince’s psychological well-being.”

“He and Meghan had complained about the press attention they received previously, and that may increase.”

