Prince Harry visiting the UK to ‘heal regrets’ and ‘make things right’

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator, shared this insight in her most recent discussion.

This comes after news of Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Archetypes, entered the media.

The trip has more to do with content creation than healing old wounds, she said.

Advertisement

Prince Harry feels a lot of sorrow over Megixt and will be motivated by ‘guilt’ on his imminent return trip to the UK.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator, shared this insight in her most recent discussion.

She gave sources the confessions and started by stating, “I believe Prince Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview.”

She even went on to remark before closing, “Unfortunately, the Sussexes have responsibilities around creating content and I suspect that this trip has more to do with content creation than healing any old wounds.”

This accusation comes after news of Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Archetypes, entered the media and sparked outrage.

Also Read Meghan Markle claims that she felt “awful” about aspiration for women when dating Prince Harry Meghan Markle claims that other people made her feel deficient. It is...