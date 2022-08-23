Prince Harry visits a memorial for the genocide in Rwanda

During an unexpected trip to Rwanda on Saturday, Prince Harry stopped by the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

As he paid tribute to the victims of the terrible massacre in 1994, the Duke of Sussex praised the Rwandan people for their “amazing demonstration of solidarity and perseverance.”

Only a few weeks had passed since his father Prince Charles and wife Camilla had visited the location.

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan Markle, also shared Harry’s heartfelt remarks that he left in the site’s visitor book.

“What I’ve seen has touched me to my very core. What a remarkable display of solidarity and resiliency we now witness,” he exclaimed.

“We appreciate you guiding us all the way to forgiveness and healing. You are leading by example for people everywhere, he continued.

