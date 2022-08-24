Prince Harry visits the UK to ‘apologize’ to the Queen

Prince Harry has regrets over the way he handled his exit from Kensington Palace and perhaps his Oprah interview.

This comes after news of Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Archetypes, entered the media and sparked outrage.

“I suspect that this trip has more to do with content creation than healing any old wounds,” she said.

Prince Harry’s claimed misgivings over Megxit, as well as the genuine cause for their olive branch with a small royal tour.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator, brought this knowledge to light.

She gave sources the confessions and started by stating, “I believe Prince Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview.”

She even went on to remark, before concluding, “Unfortunately, the Sussexes have responsibilities around creating content and I suspect that this trip has more to do with content creation than healing any old wounds.”

