Prince Harry wants to “pull the rug” from below Princess Elizabeth

Prince Harry was forced to criticize Royal Family in public
Prince Harry is being pressured to reveal more information about the firm...
For reportedly trying to “take the rug out from under” Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry has come under fire.
Jonathan Sarcerdoti, a royal analyst and expert, made this surprising claim.
He said, “Much of the British public is upset with how they have behaved since they left, so their forthcoming visit might be a mistake,” according to sources.
“The Royal Family usually makes a lot of effort to plan each individual Royal’s public appearances so that they don’t conflict with one another.
“However, Harry and Megan’s trip will conflict with the Queen’s official meeting with the nation’s new prime minister when she returns to London in the same week.
The expert concluded by saying, “That is an unnecessary and provocative distraction.
