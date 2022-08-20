Prince Harry was forced to criticize Royal Family in public

Prince Harry is being pressured to reveal more information about the firm since his upcoming memoir has repeatedly failed to convince the publishers.

National Enquirer claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir was lacking in drama on his interactions with the Royal Family.

The newspaper was informed by an unnamed source that the publishers made an effort to reject manuscripts.

Another source, though, justified the publishers’ choice by saying: “It is not rare for the content of books to develop and shift over the creative process. Great publishers collaborate with the writers Instead of just printing whatever the authors write.

According to the publication, the Duke was compelled to reveal his family even though it was “not easy” for him to do so.

He spent his entire childhood being told to keep quiet and carry on. He has been trained to bury his emotions deep inside.

He is now paid to genuinely cry out loud. It hasn’t been simple for him to do this, as furious as he is with his family.

