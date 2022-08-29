Advertisement
Prince Harry was meant to be on Meghan Markle’s podcast

  • Prince Harry was meant to be a part of Meghan Markle’s new podcast.
  • He has reportedly withdrawn out of fear for his family’s reputation.
  • Prince Harry is confused about Meghan’s Podcast.
According to reports, Prince Harry was “meant to be” a part of his wife Meghan Markle’s new Archetypes podcast on Spotify, but he allegedly withdrew out of fear for his family’s reputation.

According to sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry is truly worried that their relationship and family would “end in tears” as a result of Meghan’s 12-episode podcast.

“At initially, he was supposed to be a part of it, that’s how it was pitched and sold to Spotify. So, the fact that he’s chosen not to participate is fairly telling,” a source said.

The source continued, “Coming up with 12 episodes riddled with complaints about the royal family is a lot of pressure, and a dangerous concept considering that they’ve been burned for lying in the past. Everyone knows that’s what most people are tuning in for.”

Harry doesn’t comprehend why she would be so ready to expose herself, him, and their children to public pile-ons, according to a different source. The children wouldn’t be a part of this podcast, if Harry had his way.

