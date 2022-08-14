Prince Harry, who is unpredictable, will call out royal racism

Prince Harry is tipped to name and shame the royal who passed racist comments on his son Archie.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicts the Duke of Sussex can go on to disclose who amongst his family members.

Prince Harry is tipped to name and disgrace the illustrious who passed bigoted remarks on his child Archie.

Advertisement

Illustrious master Richard Fitzwilliams predicts the Duke of Sussex can proceed to reveal who among his relatives asked about Archie’s skin tone in front of his introduction to the world in 2020.

Talking on GB News, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “He’s said that he won’t name the [alleged] royal racist.

“I’m assuming that, in this case, the Sussexes mean what they say, but they are unpredictable.”

Addressing Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan said there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Prince Harry said: “That conversation, I’m never going to share.”

He added: “At the time it was awkward; I was a bit shocked.”

Advertisement

Also Read Before it’s too late, Meghan Markle “needs” high level security Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in need of world-class security, says...