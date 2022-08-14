Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry will expose the royal family

Prince Harry will expose the royal family

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry will expose the royal family

Prince Harry will expose the royal family

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry is prepared to upset the royal family.
  • He is going to do it with his memoir.
  • The Duke of Sussex is onto a “devastating” scripture.
Advertisement

With his memoir, Prince Harry is prepared to upset the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex is onto a “devastating” scripture in the wake of Andrew Morton’s shocking biography of Princess Diana, which is scheduled for appear later this year.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, states that this book “is shaping up to be the most devastating royal release in 30 years and since Diana, Princess of Wales started whispering in the ear of Andrew Morton,” if even a small portion of the speculation about what he might reveal and what dirt he might dish is accurate.

Harry talked about his pursuit of the truth as he announced the publication of his book.

My aim is that by sharing my experience—the highs and lows, the blunders, and the lessons learned—I might demonstrate that, despite our differences, we share more things in common than we might realize.

The book would be “exact and entirely truthful,” he continued.

Advertisement

Also Read

William and Kate are “eager” to represent the Royal Family
William and Kate are “eager” to represent the Royal Family

The future of the Royal Family is described as being "hungry." They...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story