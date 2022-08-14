Prince Harry will expose the royal family

Prince Harry is prepared to upset the royal family.

He is going to do it with his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is onto a “devastating” scripture.

The Duke of Sussex is onto a “devastating” scripture in the wake of Andrew Morton’s shocking biography of Princess Diana, which is scheduled for appear later this year.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, states that this book “is shaping up to be the most devastating royal release in 30 years and since Diana, Princess of Wales started whispering in the ear of Andrew Morton,” if even a small portion of the speculation about what he might reveal and what dirt he might dish is accurate.

Harry talked about his pursuit of the truth as he announced the publication of his book.

My aim is that by sharing my experience—the highs and lows, the blunders, and the lessons learned—I might demonstrate that, despite our differences, we share more things in common than we might realize.

The book would be “exact and entirely truthful,” he continued.

