A former butler said Prince Harry will never try to destroy the monarchy.

One biographer said that the couple is a threat to the Royal Family.

Some of the insiders stated that they are trying to modernise the Royal Family.

Prince Charles’s longtime butler, Grant Harrold, commented on the future plans of Prince Harry, stating that the Duke will never undermine the monarchy.

Harrold stated on Wednesday: I don’t believe for a second that Harry would intentionally try to destroy the monarchy. I wouldn’t put it past him to want to modernise it… to make people aware of things that have gone on that are wrong.”

He said that the Palace’s human resources department will certainly employ Meghan and Harry’s suggestions to improve the institution, just like a huge corporation or organisation would.

When he worked at the Palace between 2004 and 2011, he stated he was always encouraged to share concerns with the Human Resources department.

Mr. Bower, a royal biographer, stated on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ that Meghan and Harry “pose a real threat to the Royal Family.”

Former Good Morning host Piers Morgan, who is no new to criticising Meghan and Harry, slammed the Sussexes, stating, “I think they are destroying a lot of the magic of the monarchy.”

Some royal insiders have since stated that Meghan and Harry are modernising rather than destroying the monarchy.