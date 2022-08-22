Prince Harry will not ‘mistake’ attacking the Queen in his memoir

Harry’s charity events in UK are only for ‘rich young people’

The Duke of Sussex is unlikely to criticise senior royals or the Queen in his book, an analyst says.

Prince Harry’s biography could contain more criticism of The Firm, Gyles Brandreth claims.

However, it could be that it’s just a book telling his story and that there won’t be.

Prince Harry’s expectations tell-all book may be dashed since the Duke is unlikely to criticise senior royal family members or the Queen.

According to one analyst, the Duke of Sussex would be making a huge mistake if he chose to attack the queen in his book.

Gyles Brandreth of This Morning explored the following topics, “He’s not going to do knocking copy about the Queen because he adores his grandmother and that would be a big mistake.”

Ruth Langsfor, the presenter, questioned the expert whether Harry’s biography may include more criticism of The Firm.

“Not necessarily,” he responded before continuing, “I think it could be a great anti-climax.”

The broadcaster noted that Harry was believed to receive a “great deal of money” so you “might expect there would therefore be revelations”.

“But it could be that it’s just a book telling his story and that there won’t be,” he continued.

“There will be an element of that and saying, ‘Is this handed down from one generation to the next?'” Gyles said while referring to Prince Charles’ book.

“There will be plenty for us to chew over,” he added.

