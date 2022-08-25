Prince Harry will play polo in annual charity tournament

Prince Harry will play in annual polo match to raise HIV awareness.

The charity, Sentebale, supports young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

Money received this year will be invested in these communities.

The Duke of Sussex will play on the Sentinel Team during the competition in Aspen, Colorado.

In addition, Prince Harry will be accompanied by Nacho Figueras, the charity’s ambassador and a longstanding friend of him.

The yearly event serves as the main fundraising opportunity for the mission to support young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

“We are thrilled to come once again to the beautiful grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup,” Harry said before in the occasion.

In memory of my mother’s work in HIV, Prince Seeiso and I started Sentebale sixteen years ago. The organization’s name, which is Sesotho meaning “forget-me-not,” symbolizes our dedication to constantly remembering and standing up for those in need.

“We are all proud of the assistance we can provide to the youth of Lesotho and Botswana so they can feel strong, nutritious, resilient and be able to succeed.

“The money received this year will be invested in these communities at a crucial moment because the pandemic has made inequality worse.

The day would not have been possible without the help of our partners and supporters, notably our steadfast title sponsor, ISPS Handa.

