Prince Harry will “re-adjust” his “peak fury” memoir

An analyst believes that Prince Harry would “re-adjust” his explosive memoir to win over his family.

According to royal authority Richard Kay, Harry is holding off on publishing his book to temper it and avoid escalating hostilities with the British royal family.

Speaking to Royal Beat on True Royalty TV, Mr. Kay stated: “We think the book was finished in approximately January being Harry’s part of it, the interviews.

Harry was actually at his most enraged with Britain, the Royal Family, and siblings during that time.

“Since then, there has been some mending of fences.

“At the Jubilee, we witnessed it. Harry made a brief attempt to slow things down a little.

“It’s possible that he should edit what he wrote. He must be considering all of these factors, “The specialist said.

Harry’s book was supposed to be released in September. It is anticipated that the memoir will now be out by Christmas.