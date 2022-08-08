Prince Harry will soon publish about “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his own life

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to get his book out by Christmas.

Three other books about the Royal Family could steal his thunder.

The Duke of Sussex’s book could come out right before Prince Harry’s and a royal biographer’s book about Camilla.

Much-talked-about memoir of Prince Harry is coming out soon, but three bombshell books about the Royal Family could steal the show.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to get his book out by Christmas. Penguin Random House says that it is the first account of his life that is “accurate and wholly truthful”

But some people think Harry’s book won’t get where he wants it to go.

There is a chance that Harry’s memoir won’t get much attention because royal reporter Valentine Low is writing a book about the Firm that will come out right before the Duke of Sussex’s. This could steal his thunder.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, is also going to put out a book about Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and future Queen Consort, in November of this year.

The royal reporter Omid Scobie is also getting ready to release his second biography, which is said to come out in 2023.

Tom Bower’s book “Revenge, Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,” which has been out for a few weeks, also talks about the fights between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

The new book caused a stir because it gave details about Prince Harry’s relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, as well as his relationship with Meghan Markle.