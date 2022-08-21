Prince Harry worried about his kids on UK visit with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not bring their children Archie and Lilibet with them on their upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

Kinsey Schofield speculates that security concerns could prevent the siblings from accompanying their parents on their trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive in the UK this month.

It has been reported that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anxious about the well-being of their children Archie and Lilibet ahead of their upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

An authority on royal matters has speculated that Prince Harry’s fears for the safety of his children will prevent Lilibet and Archie from accompanying their parents on their trip to the United Kingdom.

According to Kinsey Schofield had to say, “The Sussexes sound very busy on their upcoming trip. I do not expect for the couple to bring their children, especially with their security concerns.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.” a representative for the royal couple said earlier this week.

According to reports from the Express UK, the Duke will be giving a great deal of thought to matters of safety whenever he travels to make high-profile appearances.

It was also claimed that Harry and Meghan would try to “avoid attention” while they were in the United Kingdom for their impending visit.

Earlier, according to royal experts, Prince Harry is hoping that his impending biography will serve as his “salvation” and enable him to “address the unseen.”

Stewart Pearce, a former private voice and presence coach for Princess Diana, made this startling claim. He said, “The reason Harry is bringing forth a memoir is to clarify a lot of false myths about the nature of his life over the previous 25 years after Diana’s death,” in response to Prince Harry’s desperate desire to talk of the “unseen.”

