Prince Harry’s comments regarding Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving from London to Windsor.

Royal expert Omid Scobie says Kensington Palace will always be their official residence.

Ingrid Seward, an expert on the royal family, agrees with Harry’s comments that Kate was a “prisoner” there.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving from London to Windsor with their children to give them “as normal a life as possible.”

But royal expert Omid Scobie says that William and Kate’s Kensington Palace home in London “will always be their official residence.”

Even though it is called “Apartment 1A,” Kensington Palace has 20 rooms on four floors.

The Cheat Sheet said that Prince Harry once said that Kate Middleton was “almost a prisoner” at Kensington Palace because she didn’t have much privacy there.

Ingrid Seward, an expert on the royal family, agrees with Harry’s comments and says, “Yes, in a way, they are prisoners there because they have a beautiful house and a beautiful garden. But beyond that garden are hundreds of people every day and massive security.”

She then said, “Kate can’t walk in the park like Diana used to. She can’t take her dog into the park. The only place to go is a field where the helicopters land, so you are very imprisoned, and everyone knows what you’re doing and coming and going.”

On the other hand, Prince William and Prince Charles are reportedly “nervous” about Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s upcoming visit to the UK, according to a royal expert, according to the media.

In a recent interview with a media source, royal analyst Kinsey Schofield discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s impending visit to the UK and discussed how William and Charles had become “nervous” due to Harry and Meghan’s “interferences.”

