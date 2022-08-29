Prince Harry’s daughter, is ‘always unsmiling,’: Reports

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a new interview with Allison P. Davis for The Cut.

Prince Harry spoke about Lilibet’s demeanour, as observed during the interview with Meghan Markle.

“When there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them”.

The journalist reported that after creating the atmosphere, “Lilibet, unsmiling with watchful bright-blue eyes, is brought out by her nanny,” while the interview with her mom Meghan Markle continues.

It also provides fans with a detailed insight of the baby’s facial traits, “She is small and also ginger, and when there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them,” the journalist explains.

"Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realize it's a bit strange to be bonding in this way."