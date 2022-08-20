Experts are growing more and more concerned about Prince Harry.

Experts are growing more and more concerned that Prince Harry will smear Camilla and his grandmother the Queen.

This charge was made by Royal journalist Charles Rae to GB News.

Addressing the rumor, the expert said, “We don’t know what’s in there but there are predictions that it’s going to dump bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen, and William, or whatever,” and then she conceded that she didn’t know what was inside.

Thus, it is quite significant. It shocks me that this man, who considers Britain to be one of the most dangerous nations in the world, announces his impending arrival about a month in advance. It is absurd.

