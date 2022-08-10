Prince Harry’s friend is writing a book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity, people are fed up with them
Meghan and Harry are losing popularity in the UK and US because...
“Finding Freedom” is a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that was written by their friend Omid Scobie.
The journalist is writing another book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to reports.
The news about his new book, which will be out next year, came at a time when the royal couple was being criticized for what Tom Bower said in his book, which was very offensive.
On Monday, it seems like Omid Scobie confirmed that he is writing a book.
He said why he hadn’t been on social media, but he didn’t say much.
“Know that if I’m quiet right now, it’s because I’m working on a story,” he wrote.
