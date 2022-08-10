Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s friend is writing a book

Prince Harry’s friend is writing a book

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s friend is writing a book
Advertisement
  • “Finding Freedom” is a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
  • It was written by their friend Omid Scobie.
  • The journalist is writing another book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Advertisement

“Finding Freedom” is a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that was written by their friend Omid Scobie.

The journalist is writing another book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to reports.

The news about his new book, which will be out next year, came at a time when the royal couple was being criticized for what Tom Bower said in his book, which was very offensive.

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity, people are fed up with them
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity, people are fed up with them

Meghan and Harry are losing popularity in the UK and US because...

On Monday, it seems like Omid Scobie confirmed that he is writing a book.

He said why he hadn’t been on social media, but he didn’t say much.

Advertisement

“Know that if I’m quiet right now, it’s because I’m working on a story,” he wrote.

Also Read

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are resigning from royal duties?
Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are resigning from royal duties?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to the UK in...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story