Prince Harry is obediently carrying on Princess Diana’s humanitarian heritage! The Duke of Sussex took part in a charity polo tournament at the recent Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado on behalf of Sentebale, the organization he and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho created in 2006 to support children in Africa suffering from poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS, and more recently, COVID-19.

A few days before Princess Diana’s 25th birthday (August 31, 1997), Prince Harry spoke eloquently of his cherished mother, who continues to touch people’s hearts with her genuine generosity. Harry explained on stage, as reported by People, how he and Prince Seeiso started Sentebale 16 years ago in memory of their mothers with the goal of supporting the most disadvantaged young people on the earth and providing them with care and assistance to enable them to grow. The word sentebale means “forget-me-not” in Sesotho, the Basotho language, the Duke of Sussex continued.

“The 25th anniversary of my mother’s passing will be observed next week, and she will unquestionably never be forgotten. I want this day to be a celebration of her amazing work and my admiration for how she did it “Prince Harry revealed in a loving tone. Additionally, a moved Harry revealed that he wishes his and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, could have met their adoring grandmother: “I want it to be a day when I can honor my mother by sharing her spirit with my family and my kids, who I wish had the chance to get to know her. I want to make her proud of me every day.”

Additionally, Prince Harry complimented his mother’s “”Fittingly, her favorite flowers were forget-me-nots. She was indefatigable” in her work to help and de-stigmatize those dealing with HIV and AIDS, and she also touched on how the charity relates to Diana today. By renewing our commitment to people we serve, whoever and wherever they may be, I hope we can honor the legacy of my mother.”

It’s touching to observe how Prince Harry is devoutly continuing Princess Diana’s honorable legacy!

