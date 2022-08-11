Advertisement
Prince Harry’s memoir pre-publication strategy flaw

Articles
Prince Harry begs french investigator to reveal details of Diana’s death

  • Penguin Random House has not yet revealed a release date for Prince Harry’s memoir.
  • Celia Walden, a royal expert, says there is a “problem” with the company’s pre-publication strategy.
  • Several other books about the royal family will also be released this year.
Prince Harry’s memoir will be published alongside a slew of other books about the royal family.

According to Celia Walden, a royal expert, Penguin Random House has not revealed a release date for Harry’s memoir due to a pre-publication campaign “strategy.”

However, Walden stated, “There’s a problem with this strategy” while mentioning the numerous other upcoming books.

“The tone has been set by Tom Bower, the author of last month’s headline-grabbing Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” Walden said.

“In November, comes a double whammy from two well-known royal experts,” she said.

Katie Nicholl will also show off a “forensic examination of the firm” in her book, The New Royalswhile Angela Levin’s biography on Harry’s stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles will also be released this year.

“Again, both are expected to include versions of Megxit,” Walden noted.

“It’s enough to make me feel a stab of pity for the prince,” Walden said. “Imagine having ‘your truth’ drowned out by a load of other people, all telling different versions of that truth, all collectively prompting Harry Fatigue?”

