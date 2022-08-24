Prince Harry’s memoir will boost him: Not in his DNA to destroy

Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert, believes Harry’s book will ‘elevate him’ rather than criticise the Royal Family.

Prince Harry’s tell-all book is slated to reach stores at the end of this year.

The Duke of Sussex’s book is expected to be published in 2015.

Prince Harry’s highly awaited book will ‘elevate him’ rather than criticise the Royal Family.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert, recently expressed her opinion on the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all book, which is slated to reach stores at the end of this year, telling Express UK that she does not believe Prince Harry has it ‘in his DNA’ to harm his family.

According to Schofield, “I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that’s truly what I think this is going to be.”

"I don't think that it is in Prince Harry's DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family," she stated. Schofield then concluded, "I don't think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself."