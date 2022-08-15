The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir could turn out to be the most painful chapter.

The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir could turn out to be “the most painful chapter in the long and terrible tale of Megxit,” according to royal experts.

This assertion was made in the most recent article Daniela Elser wrote for news.com.au as the royal commentator.

“At this juncture, all indications would point to Harry’s book potentially being the most painful chapter yet in the long and terrible saga of Megxit,” she conceded, addressing the risk of another “wave of anguish” that the Royal Family will experience.

Does anyone really believe we will only get a feel-good read when we are talking about Harry, a man who appeared on international TV screens with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to accuse The Firm of racism and neglectful treatment at a time when thousands of people were dying every day from Covid and while his 99-year-old grandfather was in the hospital?

