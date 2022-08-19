Prince Harry’s “soul” is on the verge of breaking: “Its Palpable”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince Harry has drawn criticism for the Royal Family’s role in escalating his childhood traumas and causing him to “shatter utterly” on a soul level.

This caution was given to the Duke of Sussex by author Angela Epstein in a recent article for a website.

There, she stated, “So, when Prince Harry talks about reality, well, given his challenges, experience, and unique viewpoint, there’s always a possibility that his version of events would not line up with those of others.

Like it says on the tea towel, “Just because I’m paranoid, doesn’t mean they aren’t trying to kill me.”

Not that you can put the Prince at fault. The shattering of his soul has been evident ever since he was forced to carry out someone else’s horrifying decision to make 12-year-old Harry walk behind his mother’s coffin.

