Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Prince William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys”

“Prince William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys”

Articles
Advertisement
“Prince William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys”

Late Princess Diana, and Prince Harry and Prince William

Advertisement
  • A former security staff makes a comparison of Princess Diana wth her sons.
  • She died in a car accident in 1997.
  • Harry depicts more of her mother’s personality.
Advertisement

The Princess of Wales and her two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, were compared by Princess Dian’s former security in his recently published book.

In his book “Diana: Remembering The Princess,” which he co-wrote with novelist Ros Coward, former police protection officer Wharfe asserted: “William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys in so many ways, even though there are differences between them.

In his book “Diana: Remembering The Princess,” which he co-wrote with novelist Ros Coward, former police protection officer Wharfe asserted: “William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys in so many ways, even though there are differences between them. “Although William has perhaps reverted to a world away from the limelight when it comes to his children, he does try to engage and to bring a more modernised approach.”

Princess of Wales, according to Mr. Wharf, would have continued to play a “high profile role” in the world of charities if she hadn’t perished in a vehicle accident in August 1997.

In the extract published by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Wharfe added: “But with Harry, we can see Diana’s legacy more clearly – and when he returns into the Royal fold, which I think he will do, I believe that will be even clearer.”

Prince Harry has been rumoured to rejoin the royal family after formally ceasing to be a full-time working royal at the end of March 2020.

Advertisement

According to Wharf, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will eventually return to the UK after settling into their new lives and careers in California and raising their children Lilibet and Archie Harrison there.

Also Read

Prince William & Kate Middleton ready to start new part of their lives
Prince William & Kate Middleton ready to start new part of their lives

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ready to move out of Kensington Palace....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anne Hathaway rocks sheer dress for berlin film festival premiere
Anne Hathaway rocks sheer dress for berlin film festival premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to learn from from Camilla and King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to learn from from Camilla and King Charles
'The one that got away' Penn Badgley recalls auditioning for 'Breaking Bad'
'The one that got away' Penn Badgley recalls auditioning for 'Breaking Bad'
Manish Malhotra shares loved-up clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 
Manish Malhotra shares loved-up clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival
The coronation of King Charles to deliver 12 new musical pieces
The coronation of King Charles to deliver 12 new musical pieces
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story