“Prince William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys”

A former security staff makes a comparison of Princess Diana wth her sons.

She died in a car accident in 1997.

Harry depicts more of her mother’s personality.

The Princess of Wales and her two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, were compared by Princess Dian’s former security in his recently published book.

In his book “Diana: Remembering The Princess,” which he co-wrote with novelist Ros Coward, former police protection officer Wharfe asserted: “William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys in so many ways, even though there are differences between them. “Although William has perhaps reverted to a world away from the limelight when it comes to his children, he does try to engage and to bring a more modernised approach.”

Princess of Wales, according to Mr. Wharf, would have continued to play a “high profile role” in the world of charities if she hadn’t perished in a vehicle accident in August 1997.

In the extract published by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Wharfe added: “But with Harry, we can see Diana’s legacy more clearly – and when he returns into the Royal fold, which I think he will do, I believe that will be even clearer.”

Prince Harry has been rumoured to rejoin the royal family after formally ceasing to be a full-time working royal at the end of March 2020.

According to Wharf, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will eventually return to the UK after settling into their new lives and careers in California and raising their children Lilibet and Archie Harrison there.

