Prince William and Harry will reconcile next year, says psychic

  • Psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson told the Daily Star that she predicts Prince William and Harry will put their differences aside in nine months.
  • 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, the psychic said she was able to contact with the late princess’s ghost for insight into the lives of two brothers.

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry will reconcile next year.

Psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson told the sources that she predicts Prince William and Harry will put their differences aside in nine months.

On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, the psychic said she was able to contact with the late princess’s ghost in order to get insight into the lives of two brothers.

Jasmine asserted, “Diana is showing me that the press are making this much bigger than it actually is. There are some tensions right now and William has got a lot of responsibility on his shoulders right now.”

She continued, “I see the brothers sitting down within the next two years and becoming close again.

“I also see there will be more communication between them in the next nine months around affairs of the state/monarchy which will allow them to be vulnerable with one another and have a heart-to-heart.”

Princes William and Harry “on toes” “Boiling!”
Princes William and Harry “on toes” “Boiling!”

Prince William and Prince Harry have reached a tipping point and are...

