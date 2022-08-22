Advertisement
Prince William and Harry’s tensions ‘rising’: Report

  • The Duke of Cambridge is beginning to ‘tread’ on his younger brother Prince Harry’s toes.
  • The two are nearing their boiling points, according to a Royal journalist.
  • William is launching himself on the US market and Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away.
Prince William is beginning to ‘tread’ on Prince Harry’s toes at this stage, and as a consequence, the two are nearing their boiling points.

A Royal journalist made this insight in a recent essay for sources.

It said, That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further.”

“Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother’s toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry’s bare feet.”

“Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?”

