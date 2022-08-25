Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s step in child education

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will enroll their children in private school.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School.

The decision is made in Princess Diana’s footsteps.

Advertisement

In light of their recent announcement that they will be moving from the heart of London to Windsor, Prince William and Kate Middleton will enroll their three children at Lambrook School in September.

In order to provide their children a more rural childhood apart from the hustle of Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to enroll Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in a private school.

The decision is made in Princess Diana’s footsteps, who was a key figure in setting trends and being a modern royal throughout her tenure in the royal family.

Diana, the “People’s Princess,” persuaded the British monarchy to alter the way the royal family’s children are brought up.

In providing William and Harry with a typical upbringing that includes the Montessori method of education, Lady Diana was ahead of her time.

The Earl of Spencer claims that Diana taught William in the public school system using her experiences as a nanny and nursery worker.

Advertisement

The prince of Wales did her best to make sure the boys kept grounded, according to Patrick Jephson, Diana’s former press secretary.

As they move from central London to Windsor, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently announced that they would enroll their three children in Lambrook school starting in the fall.

She made sure kids had experiences like going to the movies, waiting in line for a McDonald’s, visiting theme parks, and other activities that they could talk about with their friends, he added.

Also Read Critics ignore Prince William and Kate’s poor performance The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not yet reached 14 million...